Farmers in the Nebraska Panhandle are getting additional assistance in the repair of a crucial irrigation canal, but officials with the irrigation district say more help will be needed.
At the request of Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse and Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska, the Bureau of Reclamation has agreed to reclassify 35% of a $2.3 million loan as a grant. That will spare farmers $800,000 in loan repayments. Gov. Pete Ricketts is also proposing a $3.8 million grant to help toward repairs, and his proposal is working its way through the Legislature.
Rick Preston, general manager of the Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation District, said the assistance is appreciated. But even with all the help, Nebraska farmers will be left with about $7 million in repairs to be paid off over 50 years — more than they can afford, he said.
“They can’t do that and still make a profit with the cost of what they’re getting in today’s economy,” he said.
Preston said the district will continue to look for additional grants.
“This coronavirus has made everything more difficult,” he said.
The canal carries irrigation water from the North Platte River to farmers in semiarid western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.
A section of the canal tunnels through a hill, and it collapsed July 17. Governors in Nebraska and Wyoming declared emergencies, and temporary repairs were completed by late August. After the collapse, the Bureau of Reclamation ordered an inspection of two related tunnels and has required repairs to those. Wyoming is also shouldering its share of repair costs.
It’s believed that wet weather and the weight of saturated soil above the tunnel caused the collapse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.