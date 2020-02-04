WASHINGTON — It appears the Senate has reached a verdict: not guilty.
Iowa and Nebraska senators have been going to the Senate floor to announce that they will oppose the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump when the final votes are recorded Wednesday.
“After two weeks of trial arguments, the House managers failed to make a compelling case that the president should be removed from office,” Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said Tuesday.
Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, both Iowa Republicans, likewise announced they will vote to acquit the president. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., has not said publicly how he will vote, but he has repeatedly called the House impeachment a “clown show,” suggesting he will cast the same vote as his GOP colleagues.
In Monday’s closing arguments, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said the evidence is clear that President Trump used U.S. military aid in a corrupt attempt to pressure Ukraine into smearing his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
“Donald Trump has betrayed his oath to protect and defend the constitution,” Schiff told the senators. “But it is not too late for us to honor ours, to wield our power to defend our democracy.”
But in an interview with The World-Herald, Fischer said the president was following his duty “in asking for that investigation of an energy company that was viewed as the most corrupt in the Ukraine.”
During his own floor speech, Grassley said the House managers tried to argue that an unimpeachable act becomes impeachable based on the president’s subjective motives. Grassley argued that approach would break from the traditional standard for impeaching a president.
“The president’s request is not impeachable conduct under our Constitution,” Grassley said. “A president isn’t prohibited by law from engaging the assistance of a foreign ally in an anti-corruption investigation.”
Speaking to reporters afterward, Grassley did offer something of a criticism of Trump’s actions by suggesting it was politically unwise.
“It’s not something that should have been done, and I think that needlessly (invited) a lot of controversy when you’re going after a person that may not even be your opponent,” Grassley said.
In her floor speech, Ernst thanked both the House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team, saying it was a “robust and at times a rancorous trial.”
Ernst said she left the Capitol angry some days and more hopeful on others.
In the end, she said that the bar for impeachment is high and that she’ll vote against the articles of impeachment.
“The arguments of the House managers simply did not demonstrate that the president’s actions rise to an impeachable offense,” Ernst said. “Given the constitutional requirements, voting any other way on these articles would remove the ability of the American people to make their own decision at the ballot box in November.”
