LINCOLN — Two obstetricians painted very different pictures Thursday of a proposed ban on a common second-trimester abortion method.
One told Nebraska lawmakers that the measure would prevent fetuses from suffering pain, spare women from guilt and keep health care workers from becoming hardened.
“This is a humanitarian bill,” said Dr. Kathi Aultman, the medical director at a Planned Parenthood clinic in the 1980s who now works to limit abortion rights.
The other said the ban would expose women getting abortions to greater health risks and would potentially send them out of the state to end their pregnancies.
“Laws like this only harm women,” said Dr. Jody Steinauer, an Omaha native who is a professor at the University of California, San Francisco and whose clinical practice includes abortions.
The two testified on opposite sides at a hearing on Legislative Bill 814, introduced by State Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln and 21 co-sponsors. Geist has named it her priority for the year.
The bill would ban an abortion procedure used from week 13 through week 24 of a woman’s pregnancy. The procedure, which involves dilating a woman’s cervix and removing the fetus in pieces, is known medically as dilation and evacuation. Opponents call it dismemberment abortion.
Geist argued that the proposal would not harm women’s access to second-trimester abortions in Nebraska but would do away with an abortion method she called immoral.
“This practice truly has no place in modern medicine and should not be happening in our society,” she said.
LB 814 would prohibit abortions in which clamps, forceps or similar instruments are used to remove pieces of a living fetus. It would not apply if suction is used to remove pieces. It also would not apply if the fetus was dead before being removed.
The bill would make it a Class IV felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine, for a doctor to perform such an abortion. The bill would also allow a doctor to be sued for performing the procedure. The woman having such an abortion could not be charged.
Aultman said an easy alternative allowed by the bill would be for the doctor to terminate the pregnancy before removing the fetus. She said that could be done by injecting the fetus with digoxin or potassium chloride or by cutting the umbilical cord. The injections are done through the abdomen, similar to the procedure used for amniocentesis testing.
Steinauer said such injections increase the health risks to women, along with causing more pain. She said that the substances used to terminate the pregnancy can get into a woman’s system and that there are case studies of them causing cardiac arrest and sepsis.
The bill also carries legal risks, according to Scout Richters, who testified for the ACLU of Nebraska. She said it would probably run afoul of women’s constitutional right to abortion.
She said a dozen other states have passed laws banning such abortions. But the laws are in effect in only two states, neither of which have abortion providers that perform second-trimester abortions.
The rest have been ruled unconstitutional or are enjoined while they face legal challenges. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal of an 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling permanently barring Alabama’s law from taking effect.
But Marion Miner, speaking on behalf of the Nebraska Catholic Conference, said Nebraska is in a different position than those other states. A key issue in those states has been the prevalence of the method. National studies have found that it is used in 95% of second-trimester abortions.
A report published by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services showed that there were 32 dilation and evacuation abortions in the state in 2018, or 18% of those done at 13 weeks or later. None of those who testified Thursday could explain why Nebraska’s numbers are different from the rest of the country.
