A 64-year-old Norfolk man has been identified as the person who died in a house fire in the northeast Nebraska city.

Firefighters found Robert L. Nelson dead after 10 a.m. Friday in a home filled with smoke at 512 Blaine St. 

A postal carrier called 911 after noticing that the house was filled with smoke, Norfolk police said. A pathologist conducted an autopsy on Saturday, but final results have not yet been released. 

Officials said the fire appeared to have been accidental. The fire caused $24,000 damage to the home and $12,000 to items inside. 

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliavalentine

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription