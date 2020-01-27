A 64-year-old Norfolk man has been identified as the person who died in a house fire in the northeast Nebraska city.
Firefighters found Robert L. Nelson dead after 10 a.m. Friday in a home filled with smoke at 512 Blaine St.
A postal carrier called 911 after noticing that the house was filled with smoke, Norfolk police said. A pathologist conducted an autopsy on Saturday, but final results have not yet been released.
Officials said the fire appeared to have been accidental. The fire caused $24,000 damage to the home and $12,000 to items inside.
