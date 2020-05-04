We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Nebraskans without access to the Internet will have to find a connected friend if they want to sign up for TestNebraska.

The state's $27 million contract with the private sector to boost testing relies on the Internet for screening for now. There is no way, for example, for people to register by phone.

The state is trying to come up with a solution, said Taylor Gage, spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts.

"Right now, it is best to have a family member or trusted friend assist in these cases," he said of those without access. "We are working on an alternative."

The state is contracting with Nomi Health and three other firms to run the testing program. The companies also are providing testing in Utah and Iowa.

The tests screen people for symptoms, and the results will help the state decide where to focus testing.

Nebraskans can fill out a health assessment online at www.testnebraska.com.