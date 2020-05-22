Engaged couples and grieving families will see loosened restrictions beginning June 1 for weddings and funerals in most parts of Nebraska.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the new rules, which will be in place 89 of the state's 93 counties, on Thursday. Excluded from the eased restrictions are Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota Counties, which have seen high numbers of coronavirus cases.

For the rest of the state, including the Omaha and Lincoln areas, the rules will be:

Attendance: 25 people can attend, or up to 50% of the capacity of a room, whichever is greater. Venue staff are excluded from those numbers. 

Seating: Groups inside those venues are limited to six people, with 6 feet between groups.

Food: Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Venue staff must serve food directly to all individuals.

No dancing: Dances or other social events that require guests to gather outside of their respective tables are prohibited.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

