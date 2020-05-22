Engaged couples and grieving families will see loosened restrictions beginning June 1 for weddings and funerals in most parts of Nebraska.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the new rules, which will be in place 89 of the state's 93 counties, on Thursday. Excluded from the eased restrictions are Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota Counties, which have seen high numbers of coronavirus cases.
For the rest of the state, including the Omaha and Lincoln areas, the rules will be:
Attendance: 25 people can attend, or up to 50% of the capacity of a room, whichever is greater. Venue staff are excluded from those numbers.
Seating: Groups inside those venues are limited to six people, with 6 feet between groups.
Food: Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Venue staff must serve food directly to all individuals.
No dancing: Dances or other social events that require guests to gather outside of their respective tables are prohibited.
Kyle O'Neill and Jess McMindes are surprised with a car parade as they exit Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Photos: Omaha couple surprised with parade on wedding day during coronavirus pandemic
Jess O’Neill and Kyle McMindes greet friends who helped them celebrate their marriage from a distance.
Jess and Kyle McMindes and their wedding guests, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Omaha on April 25.
Jess O’Neill and Kyle McMindes celebrate by popping bottles of champagne.
The bride and groom, waving to well-wishers passing by.
Young and old wanted in on the fun of a wedding-day parade.
The newlyweds, outside their home on their wedding day.
The pandemic may be downsized the wedding but it couldn't dampen the joy of being married after eight years of dating.
Family and friends made it a wedding to remember with a car parade during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jess McMindes greets Roxy, her family's dog, as family and friends surprise she and Kyle McMindes on their wedding day with a parade.
Jess O'Neill and Kyle McMindes leaving Our Lady of Lourdes Parish on April 25.
