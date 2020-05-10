We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 8,234

Nebraska deaths: 96

Iowa cases: 11,671

Iowa deaths: 252

U.S. cases: 1.34 million

U.S. deaths: 79,645

University of Nebraska, UNMC create guide for reopening colleges

With more testing, more contact tracing, limited gatherings and masks for faculty, staff and students, American college campuses can start to evaluate if it’s possible to open back up in time for the fall semester, a new guide produced in Nebraska says.

The University of Nebraska and the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security have developed a recovery guide and checklist to help college leaders consider if they are ready to resume classes while the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

Officials in the NU system already have said they expect on-campus classes to be held this fall, although concerts, sports and other group activities remain a big question mark.

The coronavirus pandemic has compelled most colleges and universities across the country to go to online classes this spring so students and professors don’t have to gather in close proximity on campus. Now, colleges are beginning to determine whether they will return to some form of on-campus teaching in the fall.

The 19-page report includes numerous checklists that higher education institutions can consult and three steps to guide campus operations. Before progressing to the next step, colleges and universities need to make sure that coronavirus cases aren’t spiking and that resources aren’t being stretched for at least 14 days.

Has coronavirus peaked in Nebraska yet?

While projections had long suggested that the pandemic would peak at the end of April in Nebraska, it appears that cases have only plateaued at best — and at much higher levels than had been seen just weeks earlier, said Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

That’s concerning, he said, as the recent surge is coming at a time when businesses are starting to open and people are becoming fatigued with social distancing measures.

Jazz on the Green will go on, sort of

Jazz on the Green is now Jazz on YOUR Green, at least for this summer.

Omaha Performing Arts announced a series of four free concerts that will be broadcast live on its Facebook page in July.

They will replace Jazz on the Green concerts at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The concerts begin at 6 p.m. on Thursdays, with the main act starting at 7:30. You don’t need a Facebook account to watch.

