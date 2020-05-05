We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 6,083

Nebraska deaths: 78

Iowa cases: 9,703

Iowa deaths: 188

U.S. cases: 1,152,372

U.S. deaths: 67,456

How did Nebraska's launch of testing initiative go?

Monday marked the first day for TestNebraska, an initiative by Gov. Pete Ricketts to shift to large-scale testing. Drive-thru swabbing was conducted in Omaha and Island. Eventually, TestNebraska is to provide 3,000 tests a day, about twice the capability of existing labs.

What's Nebraska doing to find election workers?

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen on Monday announced a plan to offer Nebraska lawyers and accountants continuing education credit for working the polls. The push is part of a weeks-long effort to recruit younger, healthy poll workers.

What's cooking for Takeout Tuesday?

Classic eatery Lo Sole Mio has begun offering takeout, so the phone could be busy if you try to get through. The wait will be worth it. Other restaurants singled out this week by Omaha World-Herald writer Betsie Freeman include J. Coco and Blue and Fly Asian Kitchen.

