The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 10,348

Nebraska deaths: 123

Iowa cases: 14,651

Iowa deaths: 351

U.S. cases: 1,467,065

U.S. deaths: 88,709

Ben Sasse's commencement speech was so 2020

With potshots at Jeremy's everywhere, gym teachers, psychologists and out-of-shape teens, Sen. Ben Sasse struck a few nerves in a commencement address for Fremont High School, his alma mater. Read more

Coyote chases man, dog from park in Lincoln 

Steve Forch is used to hunting, including the occasional coyote. But earlier this month, the tables were turned. A territorial coyote shooed Forch and his dog out of Holmes Lake Park in Lincoln. Read more.

What's the plan for high school sports in the fall?

It depends on what happens in June, when youth softball and baseball teams can start practicing and playing games. If there's no spike in coronavirus cases, then social distancing rules could be further relaxed, potentially paving for way for close-contact sports like football. Read more.

Our best staff photos of May 2020

