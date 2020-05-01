We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 4,281

Nebraska deaths: 71

Iowa cases: 7,145

Iowa deaths: 162

U.S. cases: 1.09 million

U.S. deaths: 63,538

G.I. mayor says feds must supply more testing for essential workers

If meatpacking plants are critical infrastructure that must remain open in a pandemic, then the federal government must supply more coronavirus testing for those essential workers, the mayor of hard-hit Grand Island said.

“The federal government needs to provide the resources to assure the safety of the workers and, of course, that’s testing,” Mayor Roger Steele said in an interview Thursday.

Meatpacking workers and plants have been deemed critical by President Donald Trump to keep America’s food supply well stocked, even as coronavirus outbreaks threaten workers’ health and plant operations. Trump signed an executive order Tuesday night invoking the Defense Production Act to keep meat and food production facilities open.

So Steele wants to know: Who’s going to test those workers and keep those plants up and running?

Read more.

Missing your local farmers market? You could cut out the middle man

Most farmers markets pushed back their starting dates, so instead of waiting, Mark and Michelle Brannen, owners of Benson Bounty, have been bringing their produce straight to the customer.

For them and many other small-scale farmers, social media has been a crucial ingredient in their new game plan.

The Brannens are taking advantage of their central Omaha location and relationships made at past farmers markets to keep their business going.

“Through social media, we reached out, people sent us an email and we have them on the list,” Mark Brannen said. “They pull up, and we have the produce in a tote ready for them.”

For some micro farmers already involved in direct sales through community-supported agriculture, delays in the opening of farmers markets have been a boon. More people are buying shares of their harvest. Many sold out quickly.

Read more.

Religious leaders share safety guidelines for in-person services

Some houses of worship won't open at all when restrictions are eased Monday but instead will continue to serve their congregants online.

Guidance developed by religious leaders was for reopening places of worship after weeks of restrictions was released Thursday.

That guidance includes that "family groups" should sit 6 feet apart from others and bring their own hymnals and sacred books. Doorknobs, seats and restrooms should be sanitized between services, and there should be no passing of collection baskets from person to person or shaking or holding of hands. Also, no doughnuts and coffee after services, and no receiving lines at scaled-down weddings and funeral services.

In Omaha, Salem Baptist Church, Beth El Synagogue and the Millard Islamic Foundation haven't even begun to talk reopening dates.

Read more.