New modeling by the University of Nebraska Medical Center indicates that social distancing is making a difference with COVID-19 but that Nebraska can still expect between 50 and 180 deaths.

Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the UNMC College of Public Health, discussed the results during Thursday’s NET News town hall with Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Deaths in Nebraska stood at 25 on Thursday, based on state and local numbers. Nebraska hasn’t peaked yet, Khan said, but “what we are doing is making a difference.”

Khan and Ricketts dismissed the allure of seeking “herd immunity” by abandoning restrictions.

“Herd immunity means 60 to 80% of people get infected,” Khan said. “Herd immunity would have been devastation in terms of … cases and deaths.”

