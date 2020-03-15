LINCOLN — A Nebraska state government contractor repeatedly left abused and neglected Omaha-area children overnight in a place meant for stays of only a few hours.
The incidents occurred at least 44 times over three months and involved 31 youngsters, according to state officials. Twelve youths had multiple overnights. At least one spent three separate overnights at the Project Harmony Triage Center.
The center is equipped with couches, comfortable chairs, video games, a television and toys. It is meant as a place where children who have been removed from their families can wait while child welfare workers find them a safe place to live.
Children began spending nights in October, when St. Francis Ministries, a Salina, Kansas-based nonprofit, started taking over management of child welfare cases in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. State officials did not clarify whether St. Francis was responsible for all of the overnights. The practice ended Jan. 7 after Project Harmony raised objections.
“All parties involved agree that what happened was unacceptable and should not happen again, and systems are being put into place to ensure that it doesn’t,” said Khalilah LeGrand, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
St. Francis or HHS workers staff the triage center overnight.
The overnights are among concerns that arose during the transition of child welfare case management from PromiseShip, an Omaha-based nonprofit, to St. Francis. Other concerns include workers exceeding state caseload caps and delays in getting contracts signed with local service providers.
St. Francis, formerly known as St. Francis Community Services, is affiliated with the Episcopal Church and has subsidiaries in Nebraska and six other states, plus two Central American countries.
HHS originally contracted with the agency to oversee metro-area child welfare cases starting Jan. 1. The $197 million, five-year contract was awarded through a public bidding process; St. Francis’ bid was less than 60% of the bid from PromiseShip.
State officials amended the contract in mid-October, increasing the first-year payment cap by $11 million and starting the transfer of cases immediately. Officials said they wanted the changeover to be done more gradually to avoid disruptions for children and families. Most cases were moved along with their case managers.
Representatives from St. Francis and HHS said the transition has been generally smooth, although they acknowledge challenges.
“The word smooth is certainly relative,” said Jodie Austin, St. Francis regional vice president for the Omaha area.
Others offer cautious assessments of the last five months, with many saying they are reserving judgment for now.
Among them is Kathy Bigsby Moore, a transition consultant for the Foster Care Review Office, who said that she has heard anecdotal reports of problems but that the office doesn’t have data to show if they are common.
Omaha State Sen. Justin Wayne, an attorney who handles juvenile cases, said his colleagues are not sure whether the concerns they have encountered are just transition glitches or broader issues with how St. Francis operates.
Tim Hruza, a lobbyist for the Children and Family Coalition of Nebraska, which represents 12 major child welfare services providers, offered guarded praise.
“By all reports, many things have gone very smoothly in the (transition) process,” he said.
Leaving youngsters overnight at the triage center has been one of the biggest issues of the transition.
The practice created particular concern because it echoed problems that St. Francis has had in Kansas. The numbers of children spending the night in agency offices were among the issues examined by a 2017 Kansas legislative task force and raised in a federal lawsuit.
Austin said the Nebraska overnights occurred largely because of the time needed to find appropriate places for older youth and those with more complex needs, such as mental health and substance abuse issues. Some landed at the triage center when a previous placement didn’t work out.
“In general, placement overnight is not ideal, but it’s better than spending the night in an office or in a police car,” she said.
St. Francis stopped the practice after Project Harmony officials objected to how the triage center was being used. Austin said St. Francis responded by changing its processes and training staff. She said the agency also has been working with service providers to fill gaps in the care available to troubled youngsters.
A second transition concern has been the number of child welfare cases managed by St. Francis child welfare workers, another issue that arose in the agency’s Kansas operations.
Last month, only 42% of St. Francis’ Omaha-area workers had caseloads that met the standards set by Nebraska law. That was up from 31% the previous month, according to HHS statistics.
Austin said the agency is working to bring caseloads down by hiring more good case management staff and controlling turnover. The agency was able to reduce disruption during the transition by hiring 80 case managers from PromiseShip.
The agency has 117 case managers, she said, just shy of the 120 target. But she acknowledged that some of those staff have yet to finish training and are not able to take on a full caseload. Staff turnover also was higher in February.
“My assessment of caseloads is that it is improving every month,” Austin said. “I’m comfortable and I’m extremely confident we’re moving in the right direction.”
Juliet Summers, with Voices for Children in Nebraska, said national research shows that caseload sizes have a big impact on the lives and welfare of the children and families that workers oversee.
“Staff shortages, high caseloads, worker turnover impede progress toward achievement of safety and permanency,” she said.
A third transition issue, getting contracts signed with child welfare service providers, appears to be resolved by now. Only a few had been signed by late January, a month after St. Francis took over full responsibility for child welfare case management in the Omaha area. But the last contracts were completed by the end of February, Austin said.
PromiseShip, formerly the Nebraska Families Collaborative, was formed by Boys Town and other private Omaha-area child welfare agencies a decade ago, when the state first sought bids from private entities to manage child welfare cases.
The nonprofit held the contract to manage metro-area child welfare cases until last year. The agency started managing about one-third of area cases and grew as other agencies quit or lost their contracts. PromiseShip was the only survivor of the state’s disastrous attempt to privatize case management statewide.
