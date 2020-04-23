We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — The wave of new jobless claims continued in Nebraska last week, as coronavirus-related layoffs and furloughs swamped the state’s unemployment system.

The Nebraska Department of Labor reported Thursday that 12,340 workers had filed first-time unemployment claims during the week just ended. That was down from 16,391 the previous week, but several times the pre-pandemic levels.

The five-week total of new claims exceeded 96,000 workers. The crush of claims has slowed processing and left unemployed workers waiting weeks to get their first payments. It also is taking a toll on the state’s economy.

One new study used those jobless claims to estimate the economic impact on Nebraska at $835 million between March 14 and April 4. The total includes lost wages and related economic activity. The study was done by economists Ernie Goss and Scott Strain for the Platte Institute, an Omaha-based think tank. They said their model does not take into account the impact of the federal relief legislation.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state normally aims to process all new claims within 21 days. But with the volume of new applications, the state has changed its target to getting 75% of filings processed within 28 days.

State Labor Commissioner John Albin said claims adjusters have processed about 40,000 of the applications so far, which represents more than the state typically handles in a whole year.

“I think the crew’s been doing a pretty good job of keeping up, all things considered,” he said.

To handle the load, Albin said the department has brought on more than 150 new workers and reassigned people from other parts of the agency. The department also is setting up a task force to check on and resolve claims that have been pending for more than 28 days.

Ricketts said that about 13,000 claims have been held up because the state did not have software to process applications for the special pandemic unemployment benefits being offered to self- employed people and “gig” workers, such as Uber drivers. Typically, unemployment benefits are not available to those workers.

That software just got up and running on Thursday, so those claims can now be reconsidered, he said.

The state announced last week that it had started issuing the extra $600 weekly benefit payments available under the federal coronavirus relief bill. The $600 payments are being made separately from regular state unemployment benefits, which are a maximum of $440 weekly.

Nationwide, Americans filed 4.4 million jobless claims last week, pushing the five-week total to more than 26 million. The weekly report on jobless claims has become one of the best ways to measure in real time how severely the coronavirus outbreak is affecting the economy.

According to Iowa Workforce Development, nearly 28,000 Iowans filed a first-time unemployment claim last week. That is down from 46,000 the previous week and 67,000 the week before that.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.