LINCOLN — Monika Gross, an attorney with more than 15 years of experience in Nebraska’s child welfare system, has been named the new executive director for the state’s Foster Care Review Office.
Gross spent nine years working for PromiseShip, an Omaha-based nonprofit that contracted with the state to manage Omaha-area child welfare cases. She was interim president and CEO of the agency for the past six months. Previously, she worked eight years as an attorney with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
She is slated to start on May 4 but will do some transition work in mid-April. The office is charged with reviewing cases of children in out-of-home care, collecting data about foster children and making recommendations for improving the care of children in out-of-home care.
