We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Need child care in the midst of the pandemic? A Nebraska database of available, licensed child care providers has been created.

The Nebraska Child Care Referral Network was created in response to the coronavirus outbreak. It’s designed to help essential workers who need safe child care while supporting licensed child care professionals struggling to keep businesses open.

The website, nechildcarereferral.org, allows parents to search for providers by address or ZIP code, age of children, providers who accept subsidy payments and providers who are part of Step Up to Quality.

All programs on the site have been licensed by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Providers are encouraged to update their information as they fill openings or have slots available.

Parents who would like more information on choosing a provider can call Nebraska’s Child Care Resource and Referral line at 800-892-4453 or 402-557-6880.

The website is a collaborative effort of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska Department of Education, Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, Nebraska Extension, First Five Nebraska, Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative, Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska and other state and local partners.