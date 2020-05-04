We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Nebraska is making a last push for Election Day poll workers. But election officials said they are confident local polling sites will be staffed and open at 8 a.m. on May 12.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced a plan Monday to offer Nebraska lawyers and accountants continuing education credit for working the polls.

The push is part of a weeks-long effort to recruit younger, healthy poll workers to replace poll workers who may be older or have secondary health conditions which put them at greater risk from the novel coronavirus.

Radio ads are running statewide, and mailers were sent late last month to potential poll workers ages 18-50 in the 60 mostly rural counties where local officials thought they might need more help.

The Secretary of State’s Office said they expect to have enough poll workers in place to avoid the polling place closures and long lines that plagued the Wisconsin primary last month.

Nebraska is seeking replacement poll workers for health care workers and for people seeking exceptions from the state’s unique, jury duty-like system of drafting poll workers.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said Monday that the Omaha area has enough poll workers to ensure every planned polling place has at least the minimum staffing of three.

At least 875 of the 1,400 Douglas County residents who regularly work the polls will not this time, said Michael Cich-Jones, who oversees Douglas County’s Election Board. (Most have already been replaced, officials said.) For the 2018 primary, the number of people who were replaced was 557.

“We have every reason to believe every polling place will be open,” Kruse said.

Douglas County still needs help with some odd jobs like delivering ballot boxes and opening envelopes, officials said.

Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl said she has the more than 300 poll workers she needs, but is still open to recruiting additional workers.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said he feels good about his number of poll workers, too, but is seeking more because some people might not show up.

“We continue to get people requesting to help, but we also get existing poll workers that are declining,” he said. “It changes by the hour.”

People who want to sign up to help should contact their county election office. Training, if required for a specific job, is typically offered online. Nebraska also pays poll workers a minimum wage.

The Secretary of State’s Office has packed boxes for every polling site in the state so poll workers will have access to N95 masks, sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Officials have put together guidelines for maintaining social distance.

Nebraska is preparing for a less crowded Election Day after at least 493,000 Nebraskans requested ballots by mail at the urging of Evnen, Gov. Pete Ricketts and other officials, the office said Monday.

That’s a record number of early voting ballot requests for a state primary or general election. If the bulk of those ballots are returned, that would mean the largest primary turnout in Nebraska history.

Only about 25,000 regular primary voters in Nebraska did not request a ballot by mail, shrinking the number of people who are likely to head to the polls, officials said.

“Although a record number of Nebraska’s voters have requested early ballots, there will be an opportunity for voters to vote at the polls if they wish to do so,” Evnen said.