Nebraska is making a last push for Election Day poll workers. But election officials said they are confident local polling sites will be staffed and open at 8 a.m. on May 12.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced a plan Monday to offer Nebraska lawyers and accountants continuing education credit for working the polls.
The push is part of a weeks-long effort to recruit younger, healthy poll workers to replace poll workers who may be older or have secondary health conditions which put them at greater risk from the novel coronavirus.
Radio ads are running statewide, and mailers were sent late last month to potential poll workers ages 18-50 in the 60 mostly rural counties where local officials thought they might need more help.
Nebraska is seeking replacement poll workers for health care workers and for people seeking exceptions from the state’s unique, jury duty-like system of drafting poll workers.
Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said Monday that the Omaha area has enough poll workers to ensure every planned polling place has at least the minimum staffing of three.
At least 875 of the 1,400 Douglas County residents who regularly work the polls will not this time, said Michael Cich-Jones, who oversees Douglas County’s Election Board. (Most have already been replaced, officials said.) For the 2018 primary, the number of people who were replaced was 557.
“We have every reason to believe every polling place will be open,” Kruse said.
Douglas County still needs help with some odd jobs like delivering ballot boxes and opening envelopes, officials said.
Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl said she has the more than 300 poll workers she needs, but is still open to recruiting additional workers.
Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said he feels good about his number of poll workers, too, but is seeking more because some people might not show up.
“We continue to get people requesting to help, but we also get existing poll workers that are declining,” he said. “It changes by the hour.”
People who want to sign up to help should contact their county election office. Training, if required for a specific job, is typically offered online. Nebraska also pays poll workers a minimum wage.
The Secretary of State’s Office has packed boxes for every polling site in the state so poll workers will have access to N95 masks, sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Officials have put together guidelines for maintaining social distance.
Nebraska is preparing for a less crowded Election Day after at least 493,000 Nebraskans requested ballots by mail at the urging of Evnen, Gov. Pete Ricketts and other officials, the office said Monday.
That’s a record number of early voting ballot requests for a state primary or general election. If the bulk of those ballots are returned, that would mean the largest primary turnout in Nebraska history.
Only about 25,000 regular primary voters in Nebraska did not request a ballot by mail, shrinking the number of people who are likely to head to the polls, officials said.
“Although a record number of Nebraska’s voters have requested early ballots, there will be an opportunity for voters to vote at the polls if they wish to do so,” Evnen said.
1 of 16
Kyle O'Neill and Jess McMindes are surprised with a car parade as they exit Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Jess O'Neill aand Kyle McMindes laugh and celebrate outside Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Omaha. Their April 25 wedding drew about 75 carloads of family and friends in a surprised parade after the novel coronavirus pandemic shut them out of witnessing their vows.
at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Omaha on Saturday, April 25, 2020. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised the couple on their wedding day with a parade since they couldn't all be in the church because of the the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Jess and Kyle McMindes laugh and celebrate at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Omaha on April 25, 2020. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised the couple with a parade since they couldn't all be in the church because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Jess and Kyle McMindes laugh and celebrate at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Omaha on April 25. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised the couple on their wedding day with a parade since they couldn't all be in the church because of the the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Jess and Kyle McMindes are married at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Omaha on April 25. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised the couple on their wedding day with a parade since they couldn’t all be in the church because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Photos: Omaha couple surprised with parade on wedding day during coronavirus pandemic
1 of 16
Kyle O'Neill and Jess McMindes are surprised with a car parade as they exit Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jess O’Neill and Kyle McMindes greet friends who helped them celebrate their marriage from a distance.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jess O'Neill aand Kyle McMindes laugh and celebrate outside Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Omaha. Their April 25 wedding drew about 75 carloads of family and friends in a surprised parade after the novel coronavirus pandemic shut them out of witnessing their vows.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jess and Kyle McMindes and their wedding guests, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Omaha on April 25.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jess O’Neill and Kyle McMindes celebrate by popping bottles of champagne.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Omaha on Saturday, April 25, 2020. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised the couple on their wedding day with a parade since they couldn't all be in the church because of the the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The bride and groom, waving to well-wishers passing by.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Young and old wanted in on the fun of a wedding-day parade.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The newlyweds, outside their home on their wedding day.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The pandemic may be downsized the wedding but it couldn't dampen the joy of being married after eight years of dating.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jess and Kyle McMindes laugh and celebrate at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Omaha on April 25, 2020. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised the couple with a parade since they couldn't all be in the church because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Family and friends made it a wedding to remember with a car parade during the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jess and Kyle McMindes laugh and celebrate at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Omaha on April 25. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised the couple on their wedding day with a parade since they couldn't all be in the church because of the the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jess and Kyle McMindes are married at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Omaha on April 25. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised the couple on their wedding day with a parade since they couldn’t all be in the church because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jess McMindes greets Roxy, her family's dog, as family and friends surprise she and Kyle McMindes on their wedding day with a parade.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jess O'Neill and Kyle McMindes leaving Our Lady of Lourdes Parish on April 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.