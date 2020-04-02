Hunters took seven mountain lions from the Pine Ridge area this year, with the season extended by a month because the state’s limit hadn’t been reached.
The total limit in Nebraska is eight, depending upon gender. Up to four cats can be taken in each of two areas, but if two female mountain lions are taken in an area, hunting there must cease.
According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the season limit of four was reached Feb. 5 in the area south of U.S. Highway 20. Hunters killed three male mountain lions and one female mountain lion.
No mountain lions were taken during the regular season in the area north of U.S. 20. Once the season was extended, three were killed there, two male and one female. The extended season ended Tuesday.
The use of dogs isn’t allowed during the regular season, which runs from early January until the end of February. If the quota isn’t reached by the end of February, dogs can be used during a monthlong extension in March, according to Game and Parks.