LINCOLN — Nebraskans appear to be heeding the advice to avoid large public gatherings during the coronavirus crisis, but may need to do better in the "staying at home" category.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, at his daily coronavirus briefing on Friday, pointed to some self-reporting done by users of Google from Nebraska, who said that their participation in retail shopping and recreation had dropped 34% statewide in recent weeks, and that time spent at the workplace had declined 24%.

The governor said that seems to indicate that people are complying with the state's guidance to avoid groups of more than 10 people and limit shopping trips.

But he expressed concern about one statistic — that time spent at home had only increased by 8%. Ricketts said that people should be going to work and then staying at home, to avoid contact with other people that might carry the coronavirus. 

"We want you to keep your distance from other people. If you stay at home, you're probably going to be able to comply with that," he said, adding that he is evaluating whether additional steps are needed to increase compliance.

The unscientific Google poll also showed that time spent at parks was up 109% while trips to the grocery store were down 9%.

On Thursday, the governor repeated that he's not considering joining the nearly 40 governors in the U.S. who have issued "shelter-in-place" orders to their residents.

Ricketts said that Nebraska's "regional" approach — to impose directed health measures when community spread cases of coronavirus are confirmed — was developed in conjunction with contagious disease experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and is designed to better time restrictions to when the virus is active.

On Friday, he added another reason — the state doesn't have enough law enforcement to enforce statewide, stay-at-home orders or break up gatherings of more than 10 people. 

"We don't have enough resources," Ricketts said.

As of noon Friday, Nebraska had 279 confirmed cases of the virus. Douglas County continues to have the most cases in the state — 124 — but central Nebraska's Hall County now has the second most, 26, after jumping past Sarpy and Washington Counties.

Ricketts said he had spoken with the owner of the JBS meatpacking plant in Grand Island, where 10 workers have tested positive. He said that the business is taking additional steps to ensure social distancing of at least six feet.

Dr. James Lawler of UNMC, who helped craft the state's response to the coronavirus, said that there's still a lot to learn about this new virus, saying that researchers are "in the second inning" as far as understanding it.

"It's important to know that this virus is here to say," Lawler said. "We won't be able to return to a complete normal until we have a vaccine." 

The doctor, who heads UNMC's Global Center for Health Security, has said it typically takes 12 to 18 months before a vaccine can be tested and become publicly available.

