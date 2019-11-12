Authorities have released the name of the woman whose body was found next to her vehicle in a ravine near Lyman, Nebraska.

Cynthia M. Magee, 59, of Lyman was found in the ravine on Monday. She had last been seen late Sunday leaving her job in nearby Morrill. Her last communication was during the early morning hours of Monday when she texted a sleeping roommate that she was "in a swamp."

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said in a statement Tuesday that preliminary autopsy results showed no significant injuries from running off the road. The vehicle itself did not sustain significant damage, he said. There was no foul play and the death appears accidental, he said.

Magee was found in about three feet of water. The overnight low that night was around zero degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Toxicology results are pending.

