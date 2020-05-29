Nebraska is working with long-term care facilities to allow loved ones to visit residents.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who participated in an NET town hall on the coronavirus Thursday evening, said the state has sent nursing homes a “template” to review.
“This is a tough issue for families,” he said. “We know that for the health and well-being of residents, we need to start figuring that out.”
Ricketts said he and other governors discussed the issue during a call Thursday, noting that some of those governors haven’t been able to visit their loved ones in facilities, either.
“We’re working on creative solutions to be able to do this,” he said.
Also during the town hall, an infectious disease expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center said he was optimistic that society will beat back, through “good science,” the coronavirus.
“I’m not hopeful — I’m certain we’re going to win,” Dr. Andre Kalil said. “But how long is it going to take? No one can say with any certainty.”
Eight to 10 promising vaccines are being studied, and the treatment drug, remdesivir, has shown that it can reduce the length of hospital stays, he said.
In the meantime, he and Ricketts said it’s important that people wash their hands frequently, social distance and wear masks.
Ricketts said a mask requirement wasn’t incorporated into the loosened restrictions on gatherings because he didn’t want to see people getting misdemeanor citations for forgetting a mask.
Kalil said outbreaks will worsen if people don’t pitch in.
“I can guarantee you the governor will have to do something more dramatic (later this year),” he said. “There is only one way to do this, and that is to do the right thing.”
Our best staff photos of May 2020
May Rain
May Rain
Memorial Day
Memorial Day
Memorial Day
Memorial Day
The King is watching
Fence Message
Flights of Honor
Restaurants Reopen
Musicians for Healing
Fill a Growler
Salvage yard fire
Salvage yard fire
Spring Storm
Eagle
Grad Surprise
First Patient 1
First Patient 1
Last day of school 1
Last day of school 10
Recovery
Rain
Kosher BBQ
Kosher BBQ
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Roadmaster
Online Graduation
Online Graduation
Sunday services return
Sunday services return
NorthStar
NorthStar
Sunday services return
Mariachi music
A letter of praise
A sign of hope
Nebraska begins to reopen
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Free Ice Cream Friday
Free Ice Cream Friday
Free Ice Cream Friday
