LINCOLN (AP) — Nebraska voters who want to cast an early ballot in the coming primary election can request their ballot as early as next week.
The Nebraska Secretary of State's Office said that Monday is the first day to request an early ballot for the May 12 election.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen said counties that receive requests for early ballots will maintain a list, and those ballots will be among the first ones mailed on April 6.
Evnen said some counties also maintain a permanent early voting list, which allows counties to contact voters who have indicated an ongoing preference to vote by mail. Voters on the list will receive a postcard, which they can use to indicate whether they'd like to receive a ballot by mail.
Voters in precincts designated as all-mail will automatically receive a ballot for the primary election.
