LINCOLN — Nebraska's net tax receipts dropped slightly in May, though budget watchers are still waiting to determine the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on state revenue.
In May, overall tax receipts were down 2.2%, or about $10 million, from the certified forecast made 11 months ago, the Nebraska Department of Revenue reported Monday.
However, compared to the revenue forecast that was adjusted upward in February — the forecast used by the State Legislature to set the state budget — the tax receipts were down 3.6% or $16 million.
A spokeswoman for the Revenue Department said that the full impact of COVID-19 probably won't be known until after July 15, which is the deadline for payment of state income taxes — a deadline that was pushed back from April 15 due to the virus.
"We need to wait and see, but (May) was not the bad news that people were anticipating," said Lydia Brasch, a former state senator who now works for the Revenue Department.
Brasch said that 3% more in state income taxes were collected in May 2020 than in May 2019, and sales tax receipts were nearly identical in those two months.
Renee Fry of the Lincoln-based think-tank, Open Sky Policy Institute, said that the revised revenue forecast in February should be used to gauge the fiscal health of the state, and using that, the financial picture isn't so rosy. And the state needs to anticipate tax revenue losses from the cancellation of events such as the College World Series.
"With each passing month, I think the revenue picture is going to look bleaker," Fry said.
State legislators and other budget watchers have been closely eyeing state tax receipt numbers to determine if budget cuts will be required because of the economic hit delivered by the coronavirus. There was also an expectation, before the virus hit in March, that there would be a surplus of state tax revenue to allow an increase in state aid to schools, and a corresponding reduction in local property taxes.
Recently, Gov. Pete Ricketts said state lawmakers — who return to work on July 20 — might have to adjust their spending projections.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
