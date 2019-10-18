LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court handed a new setback to death penalty opponents Friday, dismissing a challenge to the state's lethal injection protocol.

The ACLU of Nebraska had filed the challenge with State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha and the Rev. Stephen Griffith, the former director of Nebraskans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, as plaintiffs. 

They argued that state prison officials had violated the Nebraska rule-making statute when adopting the current lethal injection protocol in 2017. That protocol was used for the first time in the August 2018 execution of Carey Dean Moore. 

Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret dismissed the ACLU case in June last year, ruling that Chambers and Griffith did not have standing to file a lawsuit over the issue. On Friday, the state high court upheld her decision.

The Supreme Court made clear that the ruling did not resolve the legal challenge to the execution protocol.

"Our decision today does not speak to the merits of plaintiffs’ claims regarding the adoption of the execution protocol or to the execution protocol more generally," the court said.

ACLU Executive Director Danielle Conrad noted the court's caveat and said the decision leaves many important questions unanswered about the process used to adopt the protocol. Those questions can be raised in individual death penalty cases. 

