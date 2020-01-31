A new ruling from the Nebraska Supreme Court leaves open the possibility that Gage County could recoup some costs from past insurance policies to cover a $28 million judgment related to the wrongful convictions of those known as the Beatrice Six.
The court decision released Friday reverses a previous ruling that cleared the county's former insurance provider of responsibility for any claims related to Gage County's botched handling of the investigation and case, and sends it back to Lancaster County District Court for reconsideration.
"This is an important issue, but it's not the end for sure," said Joel Nelson, one of the attorneys representing Gage County, in response to the ruling. "We're obviously happy to have some good news for the people of Gage County."
Karen Bailey, an attorney for Des Moines-based insurer Employers Mutual Casualty Company, could not be reached immediately for comment.
The six, convicted in the 1985 rape and slaying of Helen Wilson in Beatrice, collectively spent more than 70 years in prison before DNA testing showed they did not commit the crime. The case was one of the largest examples of wrongful confession and coerced testimony in the nation's history.
In 2016, a federal jury ordered Gage County to pay $28 million, plus interest and attorneys fees, to Kathy Gonzales, Thomas Winslow, James Dean, Debra Shelden, Ada JoAnn Taylor and the estate of Joseph White.
The county is now on the hook for millions of dollars, straining its budget. In January, a half-cent sales tax increase went into effect to help pay off the judgment.
The case involving Gage County and its onetime insurance provider, Employers Mutual Casualty, hinges on insurance policies purchased by the county in 1989, the year the six were convicted of or pleaded guilty in Wilson's death.
In February 1989, Gage County purchased three different insurance policies from the company: a commercial general liability policy, a linebacker policy that covers mistakes or errors and an umbrella policy to provide additional coverage. The three policies were each good for one year, and included several exclusions.
The commercial general liability policy was written to cover personal injury, including the fallout from false arrests, imprisonment, or malicious prosecution. It excluded any liability stemming from a failure to render "professional services," which was not broadly defined in that particular policy.
In 2009, as Gage County faced a flurry of lawsuits related to the Beatrice Six proceedings, Employers Mutual Casualty denied the county's request for defense and any coverage under the linebacker policy, saying no claims were filed during the 1989-1990 coverage period. It also denied responsibility related to the other two polices, saying they excluded "professional services" like the sort provided by the prosecutors and deputies from the Gage County Sheriff's Office who arrested and tried the Beatrice Six defendants.
The county sued the insurer in January 2017, alleging Employers Mutual Casualty had a responsibility to help Gage County defend itself against litigation and indemnify the county up to the $2 million limit in its commercial general liability policy, and possibly more under the other policies.
In November 2018, a Lancaster County District judge ruled that the insurance policies didn't cover the county's mismanagement of the Beatrice Six case, agreeing with the insurer's argument over the professional services exclusion.
Gage County appealed to the Nebraska Supreme Court.
Friday's ruling found in favor of Gage County, with the court siding with the argument that law enforcement, as an occupation, didn't fall under the professional services exclusion in two of the policies.
"When the (three policies) are analyzed as a whole, we are persuaded that an ordinary and reasonable person would understand the professional services exclusion to be inapplicable to the acts of law enforcement," the court wrote.
The case will now head back to the Lancaster County District Court.
