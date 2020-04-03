LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by death-row inmate Jeffrey Hessler, who was sentenced to death for the abduction, rape and murder of a 15-year-old newspaper carrier in 2003.

The court ruled Friday that issues raised by Hessler in his post-conviction appeal had already been rejected in a 2018 ruling involving another death-row inmate, John Lotter.

Jeffrey Hessler mug

Jeffrey Hessler

Heather Guerrero was delivering the morning newspaper in her neighborhood in Gering when Hessler, then 24, abducted her from a street corner. She was later found, shot dead, in an abandoned shack outside Scottsbluff.

Hessler, who had worked as an airport security screener, has had at least three previous appeals that have been unsuccessful, including one that maintained he was incompetent to stand trial.

