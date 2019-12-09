LINCOLN — The City of Kimball cannot be held liable for an employee allegedly attacking and choking a woman at City Hall, according to the state’s highest court.

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed in 2013 by local resident Amie Rutledge, saying the city was protected by sovereign immunity.

The case centered on an incident that occurred Aug. 3, 2012, at the Kimball City Building. In her lawsuit and a claim filed with the city, Rutledge alleged that David Ford, who was then a city employee, had attacked and choked her that day.

She claimed that Ford had become agitated and verbally abusive to her earlier in the day, after she reported a sewage problem to his office, and again, just before the assault, when she came to City Hall to report him to his superiors. She said the attack was unprovoked and not legally justified.

The lawsuit claimed that the attack left Rutledge with physical and mental injuries and had cost her lost wages and a loss of earning capacity.

In November 2012, Ford pleaded no contest and was found guilty of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, for the attack. He was sentenced to a year of probation and fined $250.

Rutledge’s original suit named Ford as the defendant. She later added the City of Kimball as a defendant, alleging that the city was negligent for failing to supervise Ford and failing to protect the general public and Rutledge from him.

Despite his conviction, Ford claimed in his answer to the lawsuit that he neither attacked nor choked Rutledge. He alleged that she had provoked the incident, refused to leave the city building when asked to do so and had blocked his path so he could not leave.

District Judge Derek Weimer dismissed the case against the city, citing Nebraska’s Political Subdivisions Tort Claims Act. The state high court pointed to the same law in upholding Weimer’s action.

The law allows lawsuits against local governments only in certain cases. It specifically bars claims based on certain crimes, including assault and battery. The high court said that Rutledge’s claim would not exist except for Ford’s alleged assault.

The Supreme Court also concluded, citing previous rulings, that Kimball had no legal duty to control Ford’s actions so as to protect Rutledge.

