LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Friday that an injured policyholder should get as much coverage from his auto insurance policy as any other person.
The decision was a vindication for Larry Freudenburg, an Alma, Nebraska, man who was severely injured in a 2016 crash in Kansas.
“I’m sure he’ll be very excited to hear the news,” said Jack Lafleur, one of Freudenburg’s attorneys. “He felt very strongly about that.”
The ruling was based on the intent of Nebraska lawmakers in 2013, when they changed state law to prevent auto insurers from paying out less when the injured person is the policyholder or a member of the policyholder’s household.
The case at issue began with a crash in Sedgwick County, Kansas, that killed Freudenburg’s wife, Sherry, who had been driving. The crash left Freudenburg with medical expenses topping $100,000 and a long road to recovery.
He suffered another hit when he filed a claim with Shelter Mutual Insurance Company, which wrote the policy covering the couple’s vehicle. The policy had a $100,000 maximum on bodily injury coverage.
But Shelter paid only $25,000, the minimum level of coverage required under Nebraska law. The company cited a “partial household exemption” clause in the policy, which allowed for reduced coverage of injuries to the policyholder, a relative or any member of the policyholder’s household.
Freudenburg turned to the State Department of Insurance for help. Insurance Director Bruce Ramge sent Shelter a letter that said the company’s clause violated the 2013 state law.
Shelter responded by asking the Lancaster County District Court for an order upholding the clause. That court decided in Shelter’s favor, ruling that the 2013 law change only prohibited insurance companies from reducing coverage below the state minimum level.
The state high court disagreed, based on the language of the law and its legislative history.
“The 2013 amendment was introduced with the specific intent to render invalid both partial household exclusions and total household exclusions,” the opinion said.
Theresa Koller, an attorney representing Shelter, declined to comment on the decision.
