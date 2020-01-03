LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday again rejected claims that the State Legislature’s repeal of the death penalty in 2015 had changed the sentences of those on death row to life in prison.

The court, in a six-page opinion written by Judge Lindsey Miller-Lerman, said that the repeal law never went into effect because petitions containing 166,000 signatures seeking a state referendum to overturn the repeal were turned in four days before the repeal bill was to become law.

Voters, in 2016, then reinstated capital punishment by a wide margin.

The ruling came on an appeal filed by death-row inmate Marco Torres Jr., who was sentenced to death in 2009 for the execution-style slaying of two men in Grand Island.

The Supreme Court has issued similar rulings in at least two prior appeals by death-row inmates.

The 23 men Nebraska has put to death

Twenty-three people have been put to death by the state of Nebraska since the state took over the task from individual counties in 1903. The World-Herald has reported on every execution. A look at that coverage:

