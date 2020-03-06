LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court has affirmed a $2.9 million award to an Omaha real estate family in a dispute over management of properties and a pizza venture.
The court, on Friday, affirmed the decision by a judge, who had approved an arbitrator's ruling in favor of members of the Seldin family from Omaha in a dispute with family members living in the Phoenix area.
The Supreme Court also modified a ruling by Douglas County District Judge J Russell Derr, increasing the amount of attorneys' fees awarded to the Omaha Seldins to $342,861.
The Seldin real estate firm was founded in Omaha in 1923. But in 1987, one of the principles of the company, Millard Seldin, began relocating business operations to Scottsdale, Arizona. The two other principles of the company, Millard's younger brother Ted and Millard's brother-in-law Stanley Silverman, agreed to manage their jointly owned property through management agreements, according to court files.
In 2010, after a dispute arose over proper management, the Omaha Seldins and Phoenix Seldins agreed to separate their joint interests in real estate through a bidding process and arbitration.
There were disputes and lawsuits over who should serve as arbitrator, but eventually 53 days of hearings were held, and nearly 2,000 exhibits were submitted.
The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday rejected arguments by the Phoenix Seldins, who had appealed the arbitrator's decisions.
