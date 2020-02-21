...MORE ICE JAMS ARE POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST
NEBRASKA, AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY,
SAUNDERS, AND WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND COULD LEAD TO ICE
MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AS OF TODAY THE
HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE IS FROM THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR
FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN
ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN
RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS ALONG THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN
ALERT TO POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
With no public announcement, State Treasurer John Murante opened a satellite office in west Omaha in September.
LINCOLN — Two state senators made State Treasurer John Murante the poster boy for a pair of bills given a public hearing Friday.
Murante did not show up to testify on either measure before the Government, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee. But reached later, he said he would “be happy to comply with whatever rules the Legislature imposes on constitutional officers.”
The story revealed that he had spent almost $600,000 on public service ads that prominently featured him and his family. To produce the ads, he hired a company for which he used to work.
The story also detailed how Murante had signed a 10-year lease on office space in west Omaha. Although he said the satellite office was part of his public outreach, the $58,700-a-year space was virtually unknown to the public.
Neither contract was subject to a public bidding process, which is allowed under current state law.
Hunt’s proposal, Legislative Bill 981, would make constitutional officers and constitutionally created agencies subject to the same competitive bidding requirements that apply to other state agencies.
The bill would require constitutional officers such as the treasurer and governor to seek bids on contracts costing $50,000 or more.
Hansen’s LB 982 would extend a ban on state-funded advertisements that mention the names of top state elected officials.
Current law bars such ads by the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general and state auditor during the years when those officers are up for election. LB 982 would prohibit such ads at any time.
The bill would still allow state-funded advertisements promoting public awareness of programs and services, such as the unclaimed property division of the Treasurer’s Office or the consumer protection division of the Attorney General’s Office. Constitutional officers could also run campaign ads paid for by their campaign accounts.
Jack Gould of Common Cause Nebraska spoke in support of both bills.
Common Cause previously filed a complaint against Murante with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. The complaint alleged that Murante failed to disclose his conflict of interest with Victory Enterprises, the Davenport, Iowa, company he hired to produce the advertisements.
Murante has said he ended his work for the company before being elected in 2018, and prior to when he hired the company in June to produce and place the television ads.
