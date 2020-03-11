The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.

Abortion bill

The lawmaker who introduced a bill to ban a common second-trimester abortion method filed a motion Wednesday to pull the measure out of committee.

State Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln filed the motion to get Legislative Bill 814 out of the Judiciary Committee and before the full Legislature for debate. She said she doesn’t expect the controversial measure would emerge from committee otherwise.

“I filed it so that it could be heard,” she said.

LB 814 would ban an abortion procedure used from week 13 through week 24 of a woman’s pregnancy. The procedure, which involves dilating a woman’s cervix and removing the fetus in pieces, is known medically as dilation and evacuation. Opponents call it dismemberment abortion.

Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, the Judiciary Committee chairman, said there are not five votes to either advance or kill the bill. He said he generally opposes so-called pull motions because he doesn’t believe they respect the committee process.

A pull motion would require 25 votes to succeed. Geist has 25 co-sponsors on LB 814.

Supporters of the proposed ban say the abortion method targeted is “gruesome,” “barbaric,” “inhumane” and “immoral.” Abortion rights supporters said it could endanger women and would be an unconstitutional violation of a woman’s right to abortion.

Sick senators

Two state senators are battling illnesses as the coronavirus outbreak continues to be a concern at the Nebraska Legislature. There’s even been talk of suspending the session for a bit if things worsen.

State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue was in the hospital Wednesday, according to her office, suffering from a hard-hitting flu, not the coronavirus. Her office said Blood expects to be back at the Capitol next week.

Meanwhile, Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer has been diagnosed with pneumonia, which might have grown from a long-running ear infection, according to a legislative staffer. Brewer, a decorated military veteran who was twice wounded while serving in Afghanistan, may have to be tested for coronavirus before returning. The staffer quoted Brewer as assuring people that he was “invincible.”

