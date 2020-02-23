...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* SEASONALLY WARM TEMPERATURES COULD LEAD TO ICE MOVEMENT ALONG
THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AT LAST REPORT, THE HIGHEST
CONCENTRATION OF ICE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER WAS FROM THE
RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST DOWNSTREAM
OF NORTH BEND. IN ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF ICE REMAINS
ALONG THE ELKHORN RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS NEAR AND
DOWNSTREAM OF THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO POSSIBLE ICE
JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
Hunt had issued a press release saying she heard David Pringle say a white supremacist slogan called “The 14 Words” during the hearing.
But Saturday night, Hunt tweeted that she was incorrect and that Pringle did not use that phrase.
Hunt, in her tweet, provided a transcript of Pringle’s response when he was asked if he was a white supremacist.
“I know David Duke (former Ku Klux Klan leader). I was membership coordinator for the National Alliance (a white supremacist group). I love my race more than any other race. Just like I love my family more than any other family, and my children more than any other children.”
“I don’t hate races that aren’t my own,” Pringle continued. “I don’t hate families that aren’t my own. I don’t hate children that aren’t my own.”
I verified what I thought I heard with other senators, staffers, and members of the press, but I was incorrect. I’m pleased to take the opportunity to correct myself and share the transcript of what white supremacist David Pringle said in yesterday’s hearing. pic.twitter.com/oMfgxhoXGs
