LINCOLN — A state senator late Saturday walked back some comments she made in an earlier press release about a Lincoln gun shop manager who had testified about two gun control bills.

But State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said she still condemns the white supremacist statements made by David Pringle during a state legislative hearing Friday afternoon.

Hunt had issued a press release saying she heard David Pringle say a white supremacist slogan called “The 14 Words” during the hearing.

But Saturday night, Hunt tweeted that she was incorrect and that Pringle did not use that phrase.

Hunt, in her tweet, provided a transcript of Pringle’s response when he was asked if he was a white supremacist.

“I know David Duke (former Ku Klux Klan leader). I was membership coordinator for the National Alliance (a white supremacist group). I love my race more than any other race. Just like I love my family more than any other family, and my children more than any other children.”

“I don’t hate races that aren’t my own,” Pringle continued. “I don’t hate families that aren’t my own. I don’t hate children that aren’t my own.”

Hunt, in her tweet late Saturday, repeated that white supremacy has “no place in our country” and must be opposed and “called out.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Julie Slama, who asked the question that prompted Pringle's comments, had joined Hunt in condemning the testimony.

Slama also said she regrets asking the question.

