LINCOLN — A Nebraska state senator is condemning the testimony Friday of a Lincoln gun shop owner, who voiced a white supremacist rallying phrase during his comments before a legislative committee.
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said that white supremacy has "no place in our country" and must be opposed and "called out."
"Elected officials must draw a bright line against normalizing racism and white supremacy while working to promote policies of equality and inclusivity," said Hunt, who is the Legislature's first openly bi-sexual senator.
My response to the white supremacist comments made today in the Nebraska Legislature's Judiciary Committee. #NELeg pic.twitter.com/pcfcs0Cm7D— Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) February 21, 2020
"I think it's very important for people who are leaders to not look the other way when this happens," she said.
David Pringle, the gun shop owner, was among hundreds of gun rights advocates — including some openly carrying rifles and pistols — who came to the State Capitol to testify against two bills seeking to reduce access to firearms to people contemplating suicide and those who are under protection orders for harassment and sexual violence.
After Pringle testified before the Legislature's Judiciary Committee, some gun control advocates read from an August 2018 story in the World-Herald. It stated that the Nebraska Firearms Owners Association had changed the location of its meeting from a gun shop where Pringle worked after learning that he had been identified as a member and chief of staff for the National Alliance, a white supremacist group, and an affiliated organization, National Vanguard.
As the newspaper story was read, a gun rights backer — one of dozens wearing T-shirts from Pringle's gun shop — interrupted the testimony, asking if it was relevant to the hearing. He was directed to sit down by a state trooper, and the senator presiding over the hearing, Steve Lathrop of Omaha, said that testifiers can chose what they want to say during their time in front of the committee.
Later during the hearing, State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru asked Pringle if he wanted to respond to the newspaper story.
Pringle said he knew David Duke, a former Klu Klux Klan leader, and added, “I love my race more than any other race.”
Hunt said he followed that up by voicing a white supremacist rallying slogan called “The 14 Words” that calls for "securing" the existence and future for white children and "our people."
The legislative hearing continued into the evening without other incidents. But the open display of guns at the State Capitol was unsettling for some. One man testified holding an AR-15, a semi-automatic rifle mainly used for self defense and sport shooting.
Afterwards, Lathrop said state lawmakers need to have a conversation about gun policies at the State Capitol, which now allow someone to openly carry a firearm but prohibits those holding concealed handgun certificates from carrying their firearms. Unlike many courthouses in Nebraska, there are no metal detectors at the entrances of the Capitol, though such detectors are stationed at the doors of the courtrooms for the Nebraska Supreme Court and State Court of Appeals.
Hunt said her objections were not directed at guns but at the hateful messages delivered by Pringle.
She said the comments were a "chilling" example of an increase in white supremacist violence in Nebraska. Hunt cited several incidents, including the painting of swastikas on the steps of a Jewish temple in Lincoln, tombstones that were turned over at a Jewish cemetery in Omaha, and the burning of a Nazi symbol in the grass at Omaha's Memorial Park.
White supremacists don’t scare me, and they can all kiss my ass.— Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) February 22, 2020
I see lots of people acting real tough. What they should do is take these things they say they want to do to Jews, to Muslims, to people of color, and bring it all to me.
