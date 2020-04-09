We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas said on Thursday that his dad is in a New York hospital with complications of coronavirus.

In a video on Twitter with his wife, Lauren, by his side, Vargas said his parents, Lidia and Antonio Vargas of Long Island, both tested positive for COVID-19. His father has spent the past 10 days in the intensive care unit on a ventilator. His mother has been self-quarantined at home.

Vargas is originally from New York City, and his parents and two older brothers and their families still live there, he said.

"These last two weeks have been an incredibly difficult time for our family," Vargas said. "But I wanted to share this with you because I hope that hearing from somebody that you know will bring some urgency to the situation that we're all dealing with right now."

Vargas said he knows that things are hard for a lot of people as they struggle to pay rent or mortgages, put food on the table and care for their children.

"But I have been so proud of how Nebraskans have been working together through this, despite all the hardship," he said. "But these next several weeks are going to be the toughest yet."

He asked people to stay home and to practice social distancing and wear masks if they must go out.

"Because this isn't over yet," Vargas said. "This is personal for me and my family. And I don't want any other families to go through this."

Vargas has represented District 7, in downtown Omaha and part of South Omaha, since 2017.