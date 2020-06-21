An inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln has tested positive for COVID-19, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a press release Sunday.

Eight inmates at Department of Correctional Services facilities have now tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

All people who may have come in contact with the inmate who tested positive will be asked to self-quarantine until they’re cleared by a medical provider, the department said.

According to an earlier press release from the department, the seven previous individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered.

