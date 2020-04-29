TROOPER

A state trooper was involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.

 NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was treated and released from the hospital after his cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln on Wednesday.

The trooper was driving westbound on O Street about 11:30 a.m. when an eastbound Honda Fit attempted to turn northbound on 46th Street and collided with the cruiser, the patrol said in a press release.

The trooper was taken by another trooper to the Bryan Medical Center West Campus with injuries to his hand. He was treated for multiple broken bones in his hand and has been released from the hospital, the patrol said.

The driver of the Honda was taken by ambulance to the Bryan Medical Center West Campus with serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening, the patrol said.

Two medical professionals were nearby when the crash occurred and were able to provide aid to the Honda driver. The trooper was able to get out of his cruiser and assist.

The State Patrol has requested that the Lincoln Police Department investigate the crash. That investigation is ongoing. The trooper’s cruiser was totaled in the crash.

