The Nebraska State Patrol had fun over the holidays spoofing a scene from the popular holiday family movie, “A Christmas Story.”

And the quirky, well-acted skit gained popularity online.

In the video clip, troopers and their lieutenant colonel reenact the scene in which Ralphie Parker gets in trouble when he curses while trying to help his dad change their car’s tire.

The reviews of the State Patrol’s “Christmas Story” were great, judging from comments on Facebook:

“Epic!” “Hilarious!” “Hysterical!”

The only question now is: Will there be a sequel?

Holiday lights in Omaha through the years

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

