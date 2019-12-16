GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The executive director of the Nebraska State Fair told the State Fair Board at its last meeting about changes she has implemented to be more accountable for how the fair spends money.
Lori Cox told the board Friday that there will be more transparency between her and her staff and a chain of command that will be followed about spending and expenses. Weekly meetings about the budget will be held involving all departments, she said, and board members will be in that chain of command.
Jeremy Jensen, who heads the board’s finance committee, said Cox and her staff are going in the “right direction” when it comes to letting everyone know what is going on with the fair’s spending.
The fair’s former finance director, who resigned during a tense State Fair Board meeting in November, said that the fair is on “the verge of bankruptcy.” That’s despite a voter-approved subsidy of state lottery funds that now amounts to almost $5 million a year.
Cox and some board members say the financial situation isn’t that dire, especially after cost-cutting measures ordered at the November meeting.
But the financial woes forced Cox to lay off 10 of the fair’s 17 full-time employees last month to help offset a reported $1.4 million loss from a rain-plagued 2019 State Fair.
To pay its bills, the fair also took out a $1.1 million line of credit this fall and enacted a wage freeze.
Jensen said he wanted the public to understand that whatever money is used from the line of credit never will exceed more than 50% of what is available, and it will be paid back within 90 days when the fair improves its cash flow position.
A past lack of consistency and clarity regarding the fair’s financial manners was a factor in the fair’s financial losses, Jensen said.
“I am really pressing our team to make it simple and easy for everybody to understand,” he said.
Chris Kircher, the board’s president, has appointed three members of the board to a personnel committee. The committee will seek input from partners that work with the fair on how well State Fair staff and management worked with them. The committee also will evaluate the fair’s mission statement and its core values.
From that process, it will create an updated job description for its executive director.
The committee also is asking State Fair staff and management to review and update their code of conduct. The panel has reviewed comments received about the fair through social media, along with surveying many State Fair volunteers who have expressed dissatisfaction about their roles during the fair. The survey will ask about their concerns and what improvements are needed.
As members discussed board governance, a Grand Island radio station, Legacy Communications, which includes KRGI, is suing the fair board, accusing it of breaking the state open meetings law and withholding public records.
Legacy said it filed three public records requests on Sept. 30, Nov. 27 and Dec. 10. It alleges that the Fair Board did not adequately respond to those requests. Legacy also accuses the board of misusing executive sessions and failing to state its reasons for an executive session on four separate occasions.
The complaint also accuses the Fair Board of breaking a law that requires the minutes of public meetings be made available within 10 days of a particular meeting.
