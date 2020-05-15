The Nebraska State Fair Board voted Friday to hire Bill Ogg of Walla Walla, Washington, as the next executive director of the Nebraska State Fair.
Ogg is currently general manager of the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days. A Wyoming native, he has worked for several fairs.
Ogg was a finalist for the Nebraska State Fair position three years ago when Lori Cox was hired as executive director. Cox stepped down from that position in March, citing health concerns.
He was interviewed by board members at Friday’s monthly meeting, which was held via Zoom. Members of the public were able to watch that interview during the webinar.
He was hired with the provision that the board give final approval to his contract at a later date. The motion gave the executive committee the authorization to negotiate the contract with Ogg.
Chair Beth Smith and a number of other board members wanted to go ahead and hire Ogg without conditions Friday, with the understanding that the executive committee would work out the contract.
But board member Jeremy Jensen said it wouldn’t be right for the board to hire Ogg without being able to see the contract.
Smith said Ogg’s salary would be very close to the package given to Cox.
Smith said board leaders had “thoroughly vetted” Ogg and talked to people with whom he had worked. One of the references said that Ogg is a “fix-it guy.”
Ogg, who grew up on a farm in central Wyoming, said he was one of those kids who humbly and proudly accepted 4-H and FFA honors as a youngster. All four of his kids were successful members of those organizations, he said.
One of the board members questioned Ogg about his time at the Greeley Independence Stampede in Colorado. When Ogg started that job, the organization was $1 million in debt, he said. Among other things, he got a cash advance from the carnival to make payroll, he said.
Jensen asked Ogg how open-minded he would be about getting input from Cox, who is now an adviser to the fair. Ogg said he had worked with Cox for several years at the Montana State Fair.
