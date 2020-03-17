LINCOLN — Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office on Monday announced the final list of presidential candidates who will appear on the May 12 primary ballot.

The list is shorter than the one previously announced. Candidates had the ability to remove their names by March 10. The final list is:

Republican Party: Donald J. Trump and Bill Weld

Democratic Party: Joe Biden, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren

Libertarian Party: Max Abramson, Dan Behrman, Lincoln Chafee, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen and Adam Kokesh

People who want to vote by mail can request a ballot by filling out an application and returning it to their county election office by 6 p.m. May 1. Forms are available by contacting the local county election office or on the Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.nebraska.gov/.

