After a weeklong toilet paper shortage at Nebraska rest stops that resulted in some temporary closures, the State Department of Transportation said Friday that all rest areas along Interstate 80 are now open and available 24 hours a day.

“We want to help support those who are transporting vital goods and services across the nation to those who need it most,” spokeswoman Jeni Campana said in a press release.

For several days starting last week, the department had closed rest areas from time to time, based on the availability of toilet paper.

Because of the coronavirus crisis, it took longer than usual to have an adequate supply of toilet paper delivered, Campana said.

The decision to close some rest areas was inconvenient and frustrating for travelers, Campana said, but the department’s goal was to make the bathroom facilities safe and sanitary and accessible 24 hours a day.

“Balancing those needs are our top priorities,” she said.

Cleaning attendants are on hand at the rest stops mostly during the day to provide assistance and sanitize the facilities, she said.

Kent Grisham, president of the Nebraska Trucking Association, said the organization continued communicating with the department in finding a solution.

He said truck drivers needed rest breaks because they were working hard delivering supplies for the public during a difficult time.

“People need to really see truck drivers as heroic figures in this entire crisis,” he said.

Brenton Falgione, president of freight trucking company Greater Omaha Express, said that the closures were inconvenient for some drivers but that they’re thankful that the situation has been resolved and they are understanding of “what actions the state has to take during this time of crisis.”

