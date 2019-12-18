WASHINGTON — The House on Tuesday approved a massive $1.4 trillion spending package after throwing in something for just about everyone.
Nebraska’s trio of Republican House members supported the package and its hundreds of millions of dollars for military facilities in the state.
“This is an important day for America as a bipartisan agreement was reached to fund the government, stave off a government shutdown and fund priorities important to Nebraskans and our critical piece of military infrastructure, Offutt Air Force Base,” Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., said in a statement.
Most of the money for Nebraska’s military installations is intended to help recover from this year’s devastating floods.
Fortenberry is a member of the House Appropriations Committee responsible for crafting spending bills and provided the following breakdown of some Nebraska-related line items:
The package allocates money for a host of priorities, including rural broadband, school safety, election security, and 3.1% raises for military personnel and civilian employees.
The package is expected to pass the Senate this week. And as the last 2019 legislative train leaving the station, all manner of unrelated items got thrown on board at the last minute.
Among the provisions in more than 2,000 pages: an increase in the legal age for tobacco smoking and vaping to 21 and an extension of the Export-Import Bank that helps U.S. companies sell products overseas.
It includes a slew of tax-related provisions: extending tax credits for various industries such as biodiesel, correcting a glitch from the last Republican tax bill that affected surviving families of military personnel killed in action and repealing various taxes that were implemented as part of the Affordable Care Act.
Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, supported the package, which passed as two separate bills.
“These investments in Iowa will be key to increasing access to health care and a quality education, investing in our rural communities, growing small business investments, helping our seniors, ensuring environmental protections and honoring our responsibilities to our veterans,” Axne said in a press release. “In addition, I’m happy to see much-needed tax provisions to extend critical biofuel tax credits and permanently repeal health care taxes that would hurt Iowans.”
Taxpayer watchdog advocates blasted the package for contributing to the already-rising national debt — a point Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., acknowledged.
But the Omaha congressman said there were too many good proposals in the package to oppose it.
The measure represents both parties coming together to strike a compromise, Bacon said, and the spending levels ultimately work out to an increase of a little less than 3%.
“I don’t know that we could have gotten a better deal with split government,” Bacon said. “And 2.5%, within inflation, is reasonable.”
He also talked about the impact the funding for Offutt will have after the terrible destruction the base experienced earlier this year.
“It’s going to make Offutt bigger and better by the time we’re done,” Bacon said. “That’s a win.”
Debris indicates the high-water mark left by March flooding in the 55th Wing on artwork inside the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base.
A set of flood-damaged slides sits on the floor of an office inside the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by flooding in March. The Wing will spend about $9.5 million to turn the old StratCom building into its new headquarters.
Lt. Col. Chris Conover puts on a mask to protect himself from mold during a tour of the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover’s office was in that building. “The black mold just took over,” he said. “It’s hard. Devastating.”
A broken portrait of chief of staff of the Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein, lies on the floor of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building, which was ruined in floods that swamped Offutt Air Force Base in March.
Toppled furniture is scattered around a room in the 55th Security Forces Squadron building at Offutt Air Force Base. The March floodwaters invaded buildings, lifted furniture off the ground, then receded, causing the furniture to fall to the ground in a mess.
A stopped clock hangs on a mold-covered wall inside the 55th Wing headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. The building has been abandoned and will be demolished after floods last March filled it with water 5 feet deep.
Debris indicates the high-water mark left by March flooding in the 55th Wing on artwork inside the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base.
Building D, the historic World War II-era Martin Bomber Plant at Offutt Air Force Base. Hundreds of base workers displaced when their buildings flooded in March are now working here.
The building that once housed the 55th Intelligence Support Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base.
Tennant Hall, the former headquarters of the 97th Intelligence Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base, is one of the flood-damaged buildings that is being repaired.
Repair work has already started on Tennant Hall, which will cost $11 million.
Invading animals have eaten the candy left in the 55th Wing chaplain's office.
A set of flood-damaged slides sits on the floor of an office inside the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by flooding in March. The Wing will spend about $9.5 million to turn the old StratCom building into its new headquarters.
Lt. Col. Chris Conover puts on a mask to protect himself from mold during a tour of the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover’s office was in that building. “The black mold just took over,” he said. “It’s hard. Devastating.”
Shattered glass and other debris litters the entryway of the 55th Security Forces Squadron headquarters building. The building was destroyed by the March flood.
A broken portrait of chief of staff of the Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein, lies on the floor of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building, which was ruined in floods that swamped Offutt Air Force Base in March.
Flags and unit guidons are piled on a desk in the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base.
Lt. Col. Chris Conover looks through the flood-damaged office of the 55th Wing historian at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover is leading the flood recovery efforts at Offutt.
Toppled furniture is scattered around a room in the 55th Security Forces Squadron building at Offutt Air Force Base. The March floodwaters invaded buildings, lifted furniture off the ground, then receded, causing the furniture to fall to the ground in a mess.
A safe that once held classified information sits in a hallway in the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by the March flood.
A stopped clock hangs on a mold-covered wall inside the 55th Wing headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. The building has been abandoned and will be demolished after floods last March filled it with water 5 feet deep.
A fallen insignia on the floor of the entryway of the 55th Security Forces Squadron headquarters building. Videmus means "I Observe."
