COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — The president and chief executive officer of Nebraska Public Power District announced Thursday that he intends to leave his post.

A district press release said Pat Pope expects to remain available to aid with the transition to his replacement. The release said it's likely the board of director's executive committee will recommend that Tom Kent replace Pope. Kent is the district's executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Pope joined the district in 1979 as an electrical engineer and held several positions as he moved up over the years. He became president and CEO in 2011.

“It has been a pleasure working with Pat, and I wish him and his wife, Jackie, the best in the coming years,” said the board chairman, Barry DeKay.

“Some may be surprised with this announcement, but Pat has been talking to the executive committee of the board for the past few months to ensure a smooth leadership transition," DeKay said.

The publicly owned utility includes all or parts of 86 of Nebraska's 93 counties.

