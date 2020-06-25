Nebraska inmates can begin seeing visitors the week of July 13, Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, said Thursday.

The department is still working out the details, Frakes said in a release, but social distancing, screening and masks will be required. Additional details will be announced soon and will also be posted on the Corrections Department’s website.

Visits to prisons were suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus. The department could again suspend visits if changing circumstances make that necessary.

So far, 694 of the state’s 5,412 inmates have been tested. Eight have tested positive; none has required hospitalization.

Testing is being done through the TestNebraska program.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

