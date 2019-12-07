The Nebraska Press Association has appointed a new executive director.
Dennis DeRossett will return to Nebraska in January to replace the association’s current executive director, Allen Beermann, who is retiring.
DeRossett served as president and CEO of the Illinois Press Association from 2010 to 2017 when he resigned and provided consulting services to community newspapers and press associations.
He was publisher of the Beatrice Daily Sun from 1990 to 1996 and served as a publisher for newspapers in Ohio, Missouri, Oklahoma and Illinois. During his time at the Beatrice newspaper, DeRossett was on the Nebraska Press Association board of directors.
“Nebraska is one of the few states that can claim all newspapers in the state as members; that is significant,” DeRossett said in a press release. “It is evidence of just how important and relevant the association is to each newspaper, regardless of their circulation or total audience size.”
The current NPA staff will remain in place under DeRossett’s leadership, according to the association’s press release.
