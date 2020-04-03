We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — At the state’s intake prison in Lincoln, inmate Jason Bradley was living in a “pod” that was designed for 32 inmates but had held twice that number in recent months.

So many inmates are held there that many sleep on the floor, on plastic cots called “boats.” And it’s so crowded during the day, there’s nowhere to sit down, his fiancée said.

Bradley, a 37-year-old Coast Guard veteran and a first-time offender, was actually fortunate — he had graduated to a bed in a cell during his three months of incarceration. And the rest of the Diagnostic & Evaluation Center is even more overcrowded, holding almost three times as many inmates as its 160-bed design capacity.

His fiancée, Kelly Peterson of Omaha, said that with the coronavirus spreading throughout the state, Nebraska should join several other states, as well as the Douglas County Jail, in releasing some inmates to reduce crowding and lessen the chance that the virus spreads like wildfire behind bars, a fertile breeding ground for such epidemics.

How, Peterson asked, can inmates practice the recommended 6-foot social distancing to avoid COVID-19 in an overcrowded prison?

“He broke the law ... but he’s a human being. He was not handed a death sentence,” she said. “What I’m asking is to let him out on that same ankle monitor he was on for a year a half (before being convicted) and let him go home, where he has a chance.

“He doesn’t have a chance in there,” she said.

The plea took on even more urgency Saturday when the Department of Corrections announced that a worker at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bradley, who was convicted of one count of terroristic threats in connection with an argument, has four more months to serve in his 18-month sentence.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that he’s not in favor of releasing inmates and that Corrections is taking adequate safeguards to ensure that the coronavirus doesn’t invade state prisons.

Releasing some inmates early, as has been done in Iowa, North Dakota and other states, is a nonstarter for him as well as the people of Nebraska, the governor said, even if it’s for four months of supervised release.

“You don’t get sent to prison on your first offense,” he said. “These are all folks who are there for a reason, and they need to serve out their sentence.”

Corrections officers are also expressing concerns.

This week, a security worker at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney was diagnosed with COVID-19. Then on Saturday, Corrections announced that an employee at the State Penitentiary had tested positive. That person has been isolated at home for the past 10 days, the department said.

A representative of the union that represents corrections officers and youth treatment center workers said Friday that more needs to be done.

Iowa, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah and Texas are among the states that are releasing low-level offenders, and those sick or elderly, to relieve crowding and provide more space for the inmates and staff left behind.

In Iowa, corrections officials laid plans to speed up the release of 700 inmates already deemed eligible for release on parole to alleviate overcrowding.

In Douglas County, staff were directed to select the 100 safest inmates to release — people charged with low-level, nonviolent offenses such as driving with a suspended license — to free up a 32-bed housing unit that could be sued as a coronavirus unit for inmates who can’t be sent to a hospital.

But Nebraska Corrections Director Scott Frakes, in YouTube videos and press releases, has said the department will use a “defend in place” strategy of hand-washing, restrictions on large groups and additional sanitation.

On Saturday, he said the department had prepared for the possibility that a staffer would test positive. This week, the agency began requiring staffers to wear cloth masks made by inmates.

The main concern in prisons is the constant inflow of new inmates — almost 200 a month in Nebraska — and a daily churn of staff, who could bring the virus into a facility. Prisons have been likened to petri dishes in terms of the ability of viruses to grow and spread.

Prisons house many inmates with underlying health problems that leave them at high risk for infection, and Nebraska’s prison system has about 350 inmates age 60 and older — another high-risk group.

And, in a prison system that’s running out of space like Nebraska's, where could inmates be isolated?

A watchdog of the Corrections Department said the agency has more than one option to reduce overcrowding. There are about 869 inmates that are already eligible for parole, according to Doug Koebernick, the inspector general of the prison system. They could be reconsidered for release on parole supervision, he said. The state has the capacity to supervise another 100 to 200 inmates in that fashion, Koebernick said.

“Compassionate release” of sick or incapacitated inmates is another option — and is one Ricketts has suggested as an option. But Nebraska’s statute is so narrowly crafted — limited only to inmates deemed “terminally ill or permanently incapacitated” — that it is rarely, if ever, used, Koebernick said.

The ACLU of Nebraska, which is already in federal court suing the state over prison overcrowding, has called on the governor to decrease the number of inmates in Nebraska’s prisons, saying it is a “moral” and constitutional requirement to protect public health.

“It’s not a political choice or policy judgment, it’s the law,” said Adam Sipple, the ACLU’s legal director. “If anyone needs to do something, it would be Nebraska. We have the second highest prison overcrowding problem in the country.”

Some ACLU chapters have already filed lawsuits to force states to consider releasing inmates because of the coronavirus, and Sipple said it would be “appropriate” if such an action was pursued in Nebraska.

Gary Young, the attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88, which represents corrections workers, said those workers have expressed many concerns about the need for personal protective equipment. They want gloves and adequate masks, he said.

Young said the union members are unsure whether the “makeshift masks” the Corrections Department is providing — made by repurposing orange prison uniforms — offer appropriate safety.

Regular surgical masks or the N95 masks used by health care workers would be better, he said.

Laura Strimple, chief of staff at Corrections, said the masks do protect others from airborne droplets from the wearer. They are not 100% cotton, as some health agencies recommend.

The agency does have medical masks and N95 masks for staff who are in contact with COVID patients, Strimple said.

Prison wardens, she said, have taken a variety of steps to create social distancing where possible. For example, Strimple said, meal time practices have been altered to avoid having large groups in dining halls all at once. When inmates are in exercise yards, they are directed to maintain social distancing, she said.

At the Diagnostic & Evaluation Center, the inflow of prisoners has slowed down, so the facility, which at times exceeded 600 inmates, is down to 440, which is 275% of design capacity, according to Strimple. Most of the pods like the one where Jason Bradley is being held now hold between 40 and 50 inmates, she said.

Screening of visitors to state prisons, via a series of questions, began March 12, with visitation shut down completely on March 16. Inmates have been issued extra bars of soap for hand-washing, as well as spray bottles of bleach solution to wipe down their cells.

Ironically, the alcohol-based sanitizer being produced by inmates in state prisons cannot be used by inmates because it’s flammable and could be dangerous if ingested.

And a load of thermometers ordered by Corrections was stolen during shipment, Strimple said. Still, she said, if inmates complain of a fever, or if a fever is suspected, their temperature will be taken. A new order for thermometers, she added, will be used for staff. They are expected to arrive soon, Frakes said Saturday.

“Measures have been taken in every way possible to limit exposure between individuals in order to slow the spread of illness,” Strimple said.

But Peterson isn’t convinced, even though she learned late Friday that her fiancée had been transferred to a different facility, the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, that is less overcrowded.

She runs her own company, which lines up mechanics to work on heavy equipment. And Peterson said her fiancée could be working and serve out the rest of his term outside of a crowded cell, wearing an ankle bracelet.

More than 40% of inmates brought into state prisons last year were there for nonviolent property and drug crimes, state figures indicated. And Peterson feels that there’s no reason why some of them couldn’t be released and monitored electronically.

“They can’t contain this,” she said. “No one can contain this.”