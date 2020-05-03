We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — Jessica Wagner feels frustrated and forgotten.

She hasn’t worked for more than a month, not since the coronavirus virtually eliminated the travel industry. It could be several more before the industry gets up and running again.

But she has yet to see any help from the government program that’s supposed to provide a lifeline for people laid off from work. In a Public Pulse letter, the Fremont woman said she has hit only dead ends when trying to call or email the state unemployment program to check on her claim for unemployment insurance.

“If we cannot count on Nebraska to assist with benefits our employers have paid in on during times of crisis, when can we count on them?” she wrote.

Wagner has plenty of company these days, as pandemic-driven layoffs have swamped the state’s unemployment system. Thousands of increasingly desperate Nebraska workers are waiting for unemployment checks more than six weeks after the record-breaking surge in claims began.

Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin acknowledged there have been unacceptable problems and delays. He said the State Department of Labor normally tries to get through all first-time jobless claims in 21 days. Now they are aiming to get 75% done in 28 days, yet are falling well short of that goal.

In an effort to catch up, the department has been adding workers, changing tactics and streamlining its processes.

“I apologize if anyone’s been out there waiting a long time,” Albin said. “I don’t know that it’s any comfort but we’re not meeting our own standards on this.”

Labor Department records show that Nebraska workers have filed 129,309 new unemployment claims since March 8. That’s more than the number filed during the whole of the last three years.

In the same period, the state has processed 96,024 claims, which is more than the number for the last two years combined.

But that leaves a gap of nearly 35,000 claims. In that gap are people like an Omaha-area substitute teacher, who filed on March 29 and has not gotten a check yet. She tried to do the required weekly recertifications but the computer would not accept them.

She tried calling and emailing and using the live chat feature, with little success. Mid-morning Friday, she reported, the live chat told her there were 311 people in line ahead of her and the estimated wait time was 3,773 minutes, or more than 62 hours.

“Somebody’s got to help us,” she said.

There’s also the Omaha woman who got one check after filing an unemployment claim on March 17, but none since. She said her online record shows everything was completed and she has recertified every week. But emails and calls have proven fruitless. One day, she said, she was on hold for five hours before giving up.

“I’m getting a little fed up,” she said. “Our savings is pretty much gone.”

Workers in other states are reporting similar woes as the coronavirus wreaked economic havoc across the United States. More than 30 million people have filed for unemployment over the past six weeks, which marked the worst employment drop in U.S. history.

Included in the total are self-employed or “gig” workers, who became eligible for special unemployment benefits under federal pandemic relief legislation. Those workers normally are not able to claim unemployment.

A survey by the Economic Policy Institute, a Washington, D.C., think tank, examined the problem. It found that for every 10 people who were able to successfully claim unemployment benefits, another three or four tried but were frustrated by the system and two people did not try because they found the system too difficult.

Albin said Nebraska has taken a number of steps to cope with the deluge of claims.

The state’s unemployment system normally operates with 34 claims adjusters. The department doubled that number in mid-March, as businesses began closing or cutting back operations and the number of unemployment claims started shooting up. Now, they have 166 people working on claims.

Officials first drafted employees from other Labor Department programs to help. Then they borrowed people from other state agencies and hired more adjusters. On April 13, the state signed a $1.7 million contract with Nelnet, a Lincoln-based firm, to provide 100 more employees to handle claims.

Albin said the $35 per hour cost of the contract is comparable to having state employees handle the work, once benefits, management, computers, rent and other expenses are considered.

The state also contracted with Omaha’s North End Teleservices for 36 people to help handle phone calls and answer live chat inquiries. The $1.3 million contract was signed at the end of March.

The North End workers initially were instructed to find out what callers needed, then pass on the information so state employees could check on the case and call the person back. But the volume of calls overwhelmed the employees tasked with doing callbacks, Albin said.

Now, the North End workers have been trained to handle basic questions from callers in hopes of resolving most issues immediately. They too are struggling to keep up. He said the North End group received 6,041 calls on Wednesday alone.

Albin said the state also added about 30 support workers to do such tasks as scan documents needed for claims processing.

Self-employed people and gig workers, such as Uber drivers, faced a different hurdle. Payments were delayed while software changes needed to process their claims, which are paid under the special pandemic unemployment program, were made.

Albin said the changes were completed April 23 and the state made first payments on about 11,000 of those claims. Another 5,500 such claims need more information before they can be approved.

An order signed by the governor on Thursday should help with another group of claims, those filed by people with multiple employers during the past five calendar quarters. Normally, the state has to collect information from each of those employers before approving a claim. The order allows claims to be approved based only on information from a person’s most recent employer.

Other states that took similar steps have seen a dramatic difference in claims processing, Albin said.

He estimated that about 40% of people filing claims have had multiple employers in the time period considered. That includes people who work two or three jobs, as well as those who have moved from one job to another. Contacting past employers has been difficult, especially those that have shut down because of the coronavirus.

Albin also has taken steps to try and address the oldest claims. Two weeks ago, he announced that he had created a task force to check on and resolve claims that had been pending more than 28 days.

“We’re hustling like crazy on this,” he said. “One way or another we’re going to get there.”