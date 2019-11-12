LINCOLN — A judge ruled Tuesday that the state was not negligent in abandoning a housing unit and allowing protective custody inmates out of their cells during a deadly prison riot in 2015.

John Wizinsky, an inmate at Tecumseh State Prison, had testified that he feared for his life and was denied his diabetes medication as rioting prisoners took over a housing unit for several hours, starting fires and attacking inmates, particularly targeting sex offenders like him.

In a civil lawsuit, he claimed that the State of Nebraska was negligent in allowing guards to abandon their posts and for not providing adequate security for inmates during a riot on Mother's Day 2015. Two inmates were killed during the riot. Both were convicted sex offenders, like Wizinsky, who testified that such inmates are especially endangered when not separated from other inmates.

But on Tuesday, Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman rejected Wizinksy's claims, saying that he had failed to provide sufficient evidence that he had been injured during the riot, or that the prison had been understaffed or had mismanaged its riot response.

McManaman also ruled that the corrections staff had sovereign immunity from civil liability because the actions they took qualified as "discretionary functions" that are exempt from liability.   

The judge cited prior federal court rulings, including two federal civil rights lawsuits over the same riot that were dismissed, that had held prison staff blameless when they make management decisions to protect staff during a chaotic prison riot.

[Read more: In-depth coverage of the deadly 2015 riot at Tecumseh State Prison]

"Prisons officials' minute-to-minute decision making in the chaotic circumstances of a riot is a classic example of an activity that requires the exercise of discretion," stated Tuesday's ruling, quoting from a 1981 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

McManaman's ruling cited testimony by a prison security expert, who said Tecumseh officials had no choice but to order guards out of Housing Unit 2 to protect them and avoid a hostage incident. That same expert said that allowing protective custody inmates to evacuate their smoke-filled cells to the same exercise yard as general population inmates was reasonable given the perilous circumstances.

Wizinsky's attorney, Joy Shiffermiller of Lincoln, said Tuesday that she will appeal the ruling, which came nearly six months after the end of the trial.

