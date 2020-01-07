Nebraska, 'Not-At-All What You Thought'

The official State Travel Guide for 2020 touts the new state sales pitch to potential visitors: Nebraska, "Not-At-All What You Thought."

LINCOLN  — Nebraska is not just "not for everyone."

It's also "not-at-all what you thought."

That second phrase is the quirky new pitch being used in the 2020 state travel guide. It is the latest effort to lure visitors to Nebraska, which ranks among the least-visited states in the United States.

The Nebraska Tourism Commission on Tuesday announced the release of the official State Travel Guide for 2020. About 200,000 of the informational guides are distributed each year, with about two-thirds of recipients of the guide actually visiting the state, a tourism commission release said.

The "Not-At-All What You Thought" theme for the guide is an attempt to incorporate the same off-beat tone as the state’s tourism motto, “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for Everyone,” according to tourism officials.

The motto went viral after its release in 2018, generating millions of dollars of free publicity for Nebraska, a state that tourism officials say consistently ranks as the “least likely state” tourists plan to visit.

The new travel guide features sections with witty headlines like, “Outdoorsy, Woodsy, Plainsy, Rocksy, Etc.-sy.” A segment on restaurants and brew pubs suggests that the official state motto should be changed to “Yum.”

The cover features a photograph of the ink-black, star-filled sky above Toadstool Geologic Park in the northwest corner of Nebraska.

State travel guides are available at attractions across the state, as well as at rest areas and visitor centers along Interstate 80. You can also order a free travel guide at visitnebraska.com or by calling 1-800-228-4307.

