LINCOLN — The Nebraska National Guard has mobilized more personnel to battle the coronavirus pandemic this year than were sent to help Nebraskans deal with the devastating 2019 floods, state officials said Wednesday.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts thanked the Guard for deploying personnel who have helped food banks hand out food, distributed personal protective equipment to health care workers and tested more than 11,000 Nebraskans for the virus.

"I cannot tell you how proud I am of our people in the National Guard," Ricketts said.

The 393 Nebraska National Guard soldiers and airmen who have aided the state's coronavirus response compares to the 329 deployed a year ago to rescue stranded homeowners and help search flooded residences and farms.

Nearly one-third of the coronavirus tests done so far in the state have been done by Guard personnel at walk-up and drive-thru mobile testing sites, said Major Gen. Daryl Bohac, the state's adjutant general.

"Our folks want to do this," he said. "They want to help their fellow citizens."

Bohac said that Guard members have distributed 90,000 pounds of food through food banks in Omaha and Lincoln, and hauled about 2 million protective gloves and 1.6 million masks.

Some are working with the Nebraska Accommodation Project, in which dormitory rooms at the University of Nebraska's Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses are being used to house people with coronavirus who need to isolate or need a place to continue recovering safely after leaving the hospital.

In addition, Bohac said Guard members are helping coordinate the state's response with other state agencies.

The briefing came as Nebraska officials reported more than 6,700 cases of coronavirus and 86 deaths. The number of cases has increased as the state expands testing and as the proportion of positive tests rises. As of Tuesday, 17.9% of tests were positive for coronavirus. When testing started, the proportion was less than 5%.

In other news related to the virus:

TestNebraska initiative

A total of 491 people were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday through the TestNebraska.com initiative, which began Monday at sites in Omaha and Grand Island. A total of 126,559 Nebraskans have signed up for testing so far, Ricketts said.

The governor signed a $27 million contract with a group of Utah firms on April 19 to provide 540,000 test kits and the equipment to analyze the tests. Ricketts said the online assessments will help guide who will be tested, and the test results will help identify who needs to be quarantined and where social distancing measures can be relaxed.

"If you want to see loosened restrictions, sign up for TestNebraska," the governor said.

10-person gatherings

Ricketts repeated that while church services, wedding and funerals can resume with restrictions, wedding receptions and funeral lunches should not, unless 10 or fewer people are present. Ricketts said recently that guidance might change after the end of the month.

Garage and yard sales

Garage and yard sales can be held, the governor said, if proper social distancing is practiced, such as spacing out display tables and keeping shoppers six feet apart. He recommended caution, as well as considering putting off such sales until the emergency has passed.

Social distancing 'key indicator'

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the state, but Ricketts repeated Wednesday that this is not the "key indicator" of whether social distancing guidelines should be relaxed. The goal is to not overwhelm the state's health care system, he said, and the state has been successful in slowing the spread of the virus and prevented that so far.

Collecting demographic data

The state is now asking all local public health districts to collect data on the race and ethnicity of those testing positive for COVID-19, the governor said. The state is not dictating what information about cases the districts should and should not release, Ricketts said. Some media have complained that some districts have released information, and others have withheld it, about the number of cases in a particular meatpacking plant.

